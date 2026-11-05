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7 Grocery Shopping Mistakes That Leave Many Americans Broke in Old Age
By Chukwuemeka Orji-Oko,7 days ago
A quick trip to the grocery store can turn into an expensive outing before you even reach the checkout counter. You walk in for a few essentials, spot a tempting promotion, add a couple of snacks, and perhaps pick up ingredients for meals you have not planned. By the time you leave, your shopping cart is full, but you may not have bought everything your household actually needs.