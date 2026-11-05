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Report calls for more funding, support to address 'collective trauma' across the state
By Nina MoiniEllen Finn,5 days ago
ListenReport calls for more funding, support to address 'collective trauma' across the state. Minnesotans know that the state has been through a lot over the past six years. The COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd, fraud scandals, the Annunciation Catholic School shooting, the killings of Melissa and Mark Hortman and Operation Metro Surge.
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