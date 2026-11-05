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ChefStable's Kurt Huffman Plans Late-Night Bar The Balboa for Portland's Pearl District
By Samuel Hansen,4 days ago
A new late-night bar and restaurant called The Balboa is in the works for 1134 NW Everett St. in Portland's Pearl District, with plans for pool tables, DJs, dancing and a patio that would keep the doors open from noon until 2:30 a.m. every day. The project comes from Kurt Huffman of ChefStable, the restaurant group behind a growing list of Portland bars and restaurants.