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Ashbrook Trail Apartments Ribbon Cutting Highlights Senior Housing for Adults 55 And Older in Mitchell | Gallary
By Dominic Archer,6 days ago
MITCHELL, SD (Mitchell Now) — A ribbon cutting for Ashbrook Trail Apartments highlights a $9.5 million housing development in Mitchell offering 43 apartments for adults ages 55 and older. The senior apartment community includes income-restricted housing and five market-rate units, according to the project information sheet. What Does Ashbrook...
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