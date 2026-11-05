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Oak wilt disease: Watch for early signs to protect your oak trees
By John Schumacher,6 days ago
In this article, we will discuss a fungal disease that can affect our oak tree species here in Ohio and in the wider Southeast Ohio/Appalachian foothills region. The disease is called oak wilt, and it is a fungal vascular disease that often kills the affected tree. The affected tree has a defensive reaction to the fungus in its system and essentially plugs its own vessels in the xylem, which prohibits water uptake, causing the tree to wilt and lose its leaves.