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Portland Man, 24, Gets 32 Years After Rape, Child Abuse Convictions
By Samuel Hansen,4 days ago
A 24-year-old Portland man was sentenced to 32 years in prison this week after being convicted of first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse and using a child in sexually explicit conduct, in a case that prosecutors say involved two teenage girls and dozens of videos of child sexual abuse material found on his phone. Nicolas Matthew Hall Tull was sentenced on Monday.