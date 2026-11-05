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Gas leak prompts response on Eisenhower Avenue near Van Dorn Street Metro
By Emily Leayman,6 days ago
A gas leak has drawn a police and fire response to the West End near the Van Dorn Street Metro Thursday (Nov. 5). The Alexandria Fire Department said it was at the scene of the gas leak in the 5600 block of Eisenhower Avenue. Washington Gas is on scene to repair the gas line, and residents may notice a natural gas odor in the surrounding area.