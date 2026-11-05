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Laurelhurst Park Glows With Floating Lanterns This November 21 in Portland
By Amina Rashid,6 days ago
Laurelhurst Park will fill with the soft glow of floating lanterns on Saturday, Nov. 21, as Portland's Water Lantern Festival returns for an afternoon of decorating, music and a sunset launch on the water. Gates open at 2 p.m., with the group lantern launch set for 5 to 6 p.m., giving families and friends hours to settle in before the lanterns hit the water.
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