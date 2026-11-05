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Beshear Addresses PREA Landowner Concerns, Promises Answers on State Funding Oversight
By Scott Brown,6 days ago
Governor Andy Beshear says landowners who believe the Pennyrile Regional Energy Agency has failed to negotiate fairly for pipeline easements can raise those concerns in court. But he did not immediately identify the reporting requirements governing the agency’s $30 million state appropriation. Beshear’s comments came during his Thursday Team...
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