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Vancouver Party of 30 Turns Chaotic as Man Allegedly Pistol-Whips Guest
By Lucas Wright,5 days ago
Vancouver police forced their way into a house party of roughly 30 people on SE 155th Avenue after getting a report that a man was waving a pistol around the gathering. By the time officers got inside, they say the suspect had already pointed the gun at two people during an argument and struck a third in the head and stomach with the weapon.
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