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Vancouver Firefighters Pull Man From Columbia River After Calls for Help
By Clara Robinson,6 days ago
A man was pulled from the Columbia River near the Vancouver waterfront on Tuesday afternoon after callers reported seeing him calling for help about 100 feet from shore. Two Vancouver Fire Department rescue swimmers jumped into the water and brought him to safety before he was taken to a hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.
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