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DOJ Launches Super Intelligence Task Force to Combat AI Fraud and Hacks
By PYMNTS,6 days ago
The Department of Justice formed a task force dedicated to protecting taxpayers in the United States, critical infrastructure and national security from fraudsters who use artificial intelligence, according to a Thursday (Nov. 5) press release. The department’s Super Intelligence Task Force (DOJ-SITF) will combat the misuse of the technology by...