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Dial M for Murder Prologue Series Continues! Watch Episode 2!
By elmwoodwebmaster,4 days ago
The Prologue Series continues! See what happens before the lights come up. Episode 2 is now streaming, and Episode 3 arrives on Sunday, Nov. 8. Don’t miss these short films, made by the cast of Dial M for Murder, that play out the key events leading up to the opening moment of the play. It’s a chance to dive into the twisty, suspenseful world of this noir classic before seeing the stage production.