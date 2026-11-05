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Police Log: November 5, 2026
6 days ago
Source: City of Roseburg Police Patrol Log supplied November 5, 2026, containing five entries dated November 4-5. Note to readers: All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Dates, times, names, and spellings are listed as provided by Roseburg Police. “Lodged” generally refers to someone being booked into jail or corrections. These logs do not represent all incidents or their final outcomes.
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