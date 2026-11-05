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McCool 39108 Committee Planning a Fundraising Auction
By Lora Beckham,6 days ago
The 39108 Committee of the Town of McCool is currently seeking unique items, services, and experiences for a charity auction, and we would be honored to showcase your business! The committee plans to hold a silent auction the night of the Town of McCool Christmas Tree Lighting, Saturday, November 28. The Silent Auction will take place in the fire department after the tree lighting. Please contact Jessi Black @ 601-562-8019 for donations or questions.