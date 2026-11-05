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Confluent Expands Real-Time Data Access for AI Agents and Applications
6 days ago
Streamhouse architecture helps capture, process, govern and serve the current state of a business, giving decisions and actions a common foundation. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2026 — Confluent, an IBM company, today announced new capabilities for building a Streamhouse, a new type of data architecture that keeps business context current for AI agents, applications and analytics as they make decisions and take action.