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Neighbors vs. Noise and Pollution: A Win!
By Anna White,6 days ago
Collective advocacy from our neighborhood scored a victory against toxic air pollution and loud noises from an idling train. But we must remain vigilant. In late April of 2025, a maintenance rail-grinding engine idled almost continuously for a few days along the CSX spur track segment between Luzerne Ave. and Talbot Ave. near the Talbot Avenue Bridge. This past June, the maintenance engine returned for about three days, bringing with it more loud engine noises and the heavy smell of diesel fumes, which forced many residents to stay inside, close their windows, and keep their kids indoors to avoid direct exposure to the noise and fumes. Longtime neighbors have noted that these are not isolated occurrences; this happens multiple times a year, every year.