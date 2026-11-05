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Grant County Crash Claims Life of Ontario Man
By Melissa Jacobs,6 days ago
The Indiana State Police Peru District is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-69 near the 269 mile-marker, which claimed the life of one individual. Preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Weston Shanks indicated that earlier today, November 5, 2026, shortly after 6:00 a.m., a 2021 Freightliner semi with an attached trailer driven by Lee R. Lauzon, 60, of Ontario, Canada, was traveling southbound on I-69 near the 269 mile-marker. For an undetermined reason, the Freightliner traveled off the roadway and rolled before coming to a final rest.