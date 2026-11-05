undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dial M Opens on Friday the 13th!
By elmwoodwebmaster,4 days ago
Dial M for Murder opens Friday the 13! The show runs through Dec. 5–but we invite you to enjoy that special energy that comes on opening weekend! On opening night, ticket holders are invited to arrive early for a pre-show gallery reception from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can view the exhibit of work of members of Nyack Art Collective, meet some of the artists, and enjoy complimentary wine, soft drinks and light bites from Nyack gourmet shop Scott & Joe.Can’t make it opening night? Good seats are still available for the first Saturday performance. Be there when it all begins!