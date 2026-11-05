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FSU to amplify suicide prevention and mental health promotion with federal grant
7 days ago
A new federal grant will help Florida State University expand suicide prevention and mental health support for students. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) awarded the four-year, $500,000 GLS Campus Suicide Prevention Grant to FSU’s University Health Services (UHS) and Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS). The funding will strengthen mental health resources and improve students’ quality of life.