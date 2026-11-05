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What the 2026 MI definition means for myocardial injury
By Dr. Tarik Alsalih,6 days ago
An elevated cardiac troponin level often changes the trajectory of a clinical encounter. A patient presents with pneumonia, severe anemia, tachycardia, hypoxemia, or another acute illness, and the troponin comes back above the laboratory’s upper reference limit. The immediate question is often: “Is this a myocardial infarction?” The answer is not necessarily.