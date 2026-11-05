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Tim Brando joins Dan Dakich on ‘Don’t @ Me’ to discuss Indiana coach Curt Cignetti’s CFP ‘bias’ comments
By Latest & Breaking News,6 days ago
Tuesday night was a pretty important night in our country, and I’m not talking about the midterm elections. The first edition of the 2026 College Football Playoff rankings were released to the public, and, as usual, the placement of certain teams caused an absolute uproar throughout the college football community.