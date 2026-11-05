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Misjuns, Bratton release statements after losing Lynchburg City Council election bids
By Craig Smith,6 days ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Republicans Martin Misjuns and Veronica Bratton released statements on Thursday, two days after losing their election bids to the Lynchburg City Council. Misjuns and Bratton campaigned together. Misjuns was seeking re-election, while Bratton was campaigning to join the council. Three Democrats, Christina Delzingaro, Dave Henderson...