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Bashor Children's Home receives $75,000 to support young adults leaving foster care
By WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend,7 days ago
NOTE: The initial version of this story incorrectly stated that La Casa de Amistad secured funding for the project. It's actually La Casa Inc., an unrelated nonprofit based in Elkhart. A $75,000 donation is helping young adults aging out of foster care find their footing in Elkhart County. Bashor Children's...
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