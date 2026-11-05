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West Mansfield woman injured in collision with semi
By April King,6 days ago
Two people were injured in a serious crash involving a semi-truck Thursday morning at the intersection of State Route 31 and Miller Road in Union County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Miranda Ostrander of West Mansfield was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Miller Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. Her vehicle was then struck by a northbound 2020 Peterbilt semi-tractor-trailer.