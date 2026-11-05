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Greektown sails into holiday season
4 days ago
Greektown Chicago is illuminated with blue and white lights along Halsted Street as it kicks off the holiday season with festivities. The Greektown Shoppers Reward Program offers a $50 rebate for visitors who shop and dine in the neighborhood through Dec. 31. Shoppers can receive a $50 Visa gift card after emailing in receipts from at least three different eligible Greektown businesses, with a total of at least $250. Submissions are due by Jan. 31. A list of participating Greektown businesses and details on the rebate are available at greektownchicago.org/greektown-shoppers-reward.
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