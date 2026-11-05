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Why the numbers your executives and board read are wrong
By Thomas Powell, MD,5 days ago
When a potassium of 8.8 comes back on a patient who looks well and the one before was 4.1, no experienced physician treats that number first. The first question is whether the value is correct, and the second is how the specimen was drawn and transported. A tourniquet left on too long, a small-bore needle, a slow draw, and red cells shear and spill potassium into the tube. The result is accurate for the tube and wrong for the patient.