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Homeland Security Secretary says deportations will continue after Democratic midterm sweep
By Bruce Clayton,6 days ago
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated on social media that “deportations will continue,” following significant Democratic victories claiming both the House and Senate in the 2026 midterms. Many Democratic candidates campaigned against President Trump’s strict immigration policies, and some used “abolish ICE” as a slogan.