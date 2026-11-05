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Regional Chamber weighs in on how election results could affect Valley’s economy
By Michael Neenan, Multimedia Journalist,5 days ago
The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber held its annual Economic Forecast to discuss statewide, national, and international trends that affect the Valley’s economy at the Eastwood Event Center in Niles. President and CEO Guy Coviello told 21 News that the results of this year’s midterm elections likely will not affect...