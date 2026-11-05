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Catalytic Generators Unveils Wireless SmartRipe System
By The Packer Staff,6 days ago
Catalytic Generators is launching the new wireless generation of SmartRipe, its connected ethylene monitoring and control solution designed to give commercial fruit ripeners greater visibility and control over ethylene application. Available worldwide in early 2027, SmartRipe will enable operators to remotely monitor and manage Catalytic Generators’ ethylene generators across their facilities.