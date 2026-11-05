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Harmeet Dhillon resigns from DOJ Civil Rights post after midterms
By Reid Stone,6 days ago
Harmeet Dhillon resigned as Assistant Attorney General heading the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division following Democrats’ significant midterm election victories. Attorney General Todd Blanche publicly acknowledged and praised Dhillon’s service, highlighting her defense of civil liberties and law enforcement “without fear or favor.”. The big...