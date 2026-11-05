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State moves to revoke EMT’s license, citing criminal charges of grooming
By Clark Kauffman,6 days ago
INDIANOLA, Iowa (Iowa Capital Dispatch) - The state of Iowa has proposed revoking the license of an emergency medical services provider criminally charged with grooming minors. In September 2026, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services’ Bureau of Emergency Medical and Trauma Services proposed revoking the EMS certification of...