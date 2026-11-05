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Raman of Silver Lake wins L.A. Mayor's race; Bass concedes, promises smooth transition
By City News Service,6 days ago
Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman ousted Karen Bass today as she emerged victorious in the race for Los Angeles mayor, making her the first mayoral challenger to defeat an incumbent since 2005. The latest figures released Thursday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office showed Raman with 460,772 votes, or...