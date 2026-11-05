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Two UL Lafayette students win top honors at international research conference
By KRISTIN ASKELSON,7 days ago
Two University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate students took the top two spots in a research competition during an international conference that brought scholars from 25 states and four countries to Lafayette. Azwaad Labiba Mohiuddin and Mithun Ranjan Kar won first and second place, respectively, in the graduate research poster...