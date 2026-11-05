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Hearing something else: Television’s ‘Marquee Moon’
By Wendell G. Kensey,6 days ago
Marquee Moon was not an album of its time. Its time still hasn’t quite arrived. By 1977, Television had spent years in New York’s downtown rock scene, where Tom Miller and Richard Meyers reinvented themselves as Tom Verlaine and Richard Hell. With Richard Lloyd on guitar and Billy Ficca on drums, they became the first band to play CBGB, helping turn the little Bowery club into the unlikely capital of a musical underground. When Hell left, Fred Smith switched from Blondie to bass, giving Verlaine and Lloyd the foundation to make something more ambitious than punk’s usual demolition job. Television belonged to downtown New York, but never quite played by its rules.