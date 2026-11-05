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Artists in recovery use drama therapy to address the impact of substance use
By Ideastream Public Media,7 days ago
Karen Snyder was living in Boston when a friend suggested she join an acting group. The Improbable Players, founded in 1984, use theater to raise awareness around substance use disorders. It was early in Snyder’s recovery journey and acting was something familiar to her — she always loved the ability to become someone different for a while.