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Artist meetup builds community across the Lehigh Valley
By Julie Snyder,6 days ago
An artist brings a project to work on. Someone else tries a new medium. And across the table, two people who have never met begin talking. What started as a casual conversation between friends Brandon Dominguez and Elise Schaffer has grown into the Lehigh Valley Artist Meetup. This informal gathering between friends has now formed into a community connecting artists across Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton and the surrounding area.