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Frankie's Puts a Holiday Spin on Puffcorn With Limited-Edition Snickerdoodle
By Editor Picks,5 days ago
The holiday snack aisle is getting crowded with nostalgia-forward flavors—and the brands winning shelf space are the ones that pair that nostalgia with clean-label credibility. Frankie's Organic Snacks is betting on exactly that combination. The family-owned brand, known for its oven-baked Puffcorn, has launched a limited-edition Snickerdoodle Avocado Oil...