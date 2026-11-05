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MoonPie's 'Lasso the Moon' Box Ties Into the Jimmy Stewart Biopic — and Supports the USO
By Editor Picks,4 days ago
A century-old snack cake just landed a movie cameo — and turned it into a cause. MoonPie, the original graham cracker-and-marshmallow sandwich, has rolled out a limited-edition 12-count box of classic chocolate MoonPies tied to the release of "Jimmy," the new biographical drama about actor and World War II veteran Jimmy Stewart.