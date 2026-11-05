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Saints WR Jordyn Tyson explains why he feels ‘more explosive’ coming off hamstring injury
By MATTHEW PARAS,6 days ago
As he was diagnosed with yet another hamstring injury nearly three months ago, Jordyn Tyson tried to stay “level-headed.” This wasn't how the New Orleans Saints rookie wanted to begin his career. But at least he was comforted knowing his latest ailment was different from the same type of hamstring injury that bothered him in his final collegiate season and lingered in the lead-up to the NFL draft.