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Flying Private to Art Basel Miami Beach 2026
By Seth Semilof,5 days ago
Art Basel Miami Beach 2026 opens to the public Friday, December 4, through Sunday, December 6, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, with invitation-only VIP preview days on Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3. Art Basel’s 2026 Miami Beach exhibitor announcement confirms that calendar, the venue at 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139, and a show of 272 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and territories. For collectors and gallerists, the aviation question is which South Florida airport still works when the ramps tighten. The fair itself is only part of the week: satellite shows, museum openings, and private dinners pull the same travelers across Miami Beach and the mainland, which is why airport choice and ground time matter as much as the cabin.
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