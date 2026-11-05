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Philadelphia’s Open Streets: West Walnut Returns December 6 for Holiday Shopping, Entertainment and Family Fun
By Philadelphia Newsroom Staff,7 days ago
The holiday season is one of the most magical times of year in Philadelphia, and this December, shoppers and families will have one more opportunity to experience one of Center City's most popular traditions. Open Streets: West Walnut returns for its final event of 2026 on Sunday, December 6, transforming a section of Center City into a festive, pedestrian-friendly destination filled with shopping, entertainment, and holiday cheer.