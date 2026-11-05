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Letter | County needs to shell out for mental health provider
6 days ago
Dear Editor: Regarding “Dane County must stop underfunding mental health services," Oct. 20. It hit me like a ton of bricks that the Dane County's Journey Mental Health Center, led by the heroic Sarah Valencia, is not being reimbursed properly. For the last year we have depended on their staff to get us through some very rough times. Our adult son, who has a profoundly disabling schizophrenia, depends on regular anti-psychotic medication and psychiatric oversight to help him live in the same reality as everyone else.
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