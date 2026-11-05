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Alamar Biosciences and GSK Launch 60,000-Sample Clinical Proteomics Study
6 days ago
Alamar Biosciences has launched a large-scale clinical proteomics collaboration with GSK, profiling more than 60,000 serum samples to identify protein biomarker signatures linked to disease heterogeneity across five therapeutic areas. The study will deploy the NULISA platform, along with the NULISAseq Immune 340 and NULISAseq Neuro 220 multiplexed panels, to generate simultaneous immune and neurological protein profiles from a diverse patient cohort. Its aim: to establish whether population-scale multiplex proteomics can produce the biomarker datasets that precision drug development needs to stratify patients by biology rather than diagnosis.