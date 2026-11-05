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OBITUARY: Pamela Jean Stevenson – April 11, 1956 – September 10, 2026
By Editor,6 days ago
It is with great sadness that we announce Pamela Jean Stevenson passed away on Thursday, September 10th, in Tillamook Oregon, at the age of 70. Pamela, who preferred to go by Pam, was born on April 11, 1956, in Klamath Falls to Betty and Dick Abraham. In her early years, her family relocated to Seaside, Oregon, where she attended primary and secondary school. Most recently, she called Nehalem her home. A talented hairstylist by trade, Pam was well known for her beautiful perms and women’s hairstyles seen around Nehalem and surrounding area for over 40 years. As a staple of the community, she took great pride in her work and had a gift for making the people in her chair feel comfortable and cared for. Pam was generous, kind, and always had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and she especially enjoyed going on hikes with her beloved dog, Blazer. Those who knew Pam will remember her for her warm heart, laughter, and the joy she brought to the people around her. Along with the joy she had for her career, she loved nothing more than being a mother and a grandmother. Pam is predeceased by her parents, Betty Abraham and Dick Abraham and her sister Jenny Abraham Elliott. She is survived by her sister, Marcia Dagget, her sons and daughter-in-law, Peter Stevenson and TJ & Madison Anderson, her granddaughter, Ella Stevenson, and her beloved furry companion, Blazer.