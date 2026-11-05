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A Homeowner’s Guide to Colorado’s Heating and Cooling Whiplash
By Gail Pink,5 days ago
Last May I ran my furnace and my air conditioner inside the same seventy-two hours. That isn’t a joke about Colorado weather. It’s a regular spring week in Fort Collins, where a hailstorm one afternoon can turn into a sunburned bike ride the next. Your home’s heating and cooling equipment takes that beating for years without complaint, then suddenly quits on the coldest night of the year. By the end of this guide you’ll know which warning signs matter, how to prep for both seasons without wasting money, and how to read your own house before a technician ever shows up.