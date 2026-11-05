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Open Line – Norris City Chamber Member of the Month Rister Body Shop and Upcoming Christmas Celebrations
By Nicole Behnke,3 days ago
Nicole sits down with Norris City Chamber Executive Director Ashley Garlick and Chamber Member of the Month Justin Rister of Rister Body Shop. They discuss automotive and upcoming Christmas in Norris City celebrations.Nicole sits down with Norris City Chamber Executive Director Ashley Garlick and Chamber Member of the Month Justin Rister of Rister Body Shop. They discuss automotive and upcoming Christmas in Norris City celebrations.