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Salomon Bolted Ski Boot Buckles Onto a GORE-TEX Hiker for BEAMS’ 50th Birthday
By Ryan Calder,6 days ago
BEAMS’ 50th birthday is shaping up to one of the best the collab runs of 2026. The Tokyo retailer already talked Arc’teryx into resurrecting the 1998 Theta AR for the occasion (a revival we covered back in September), and now it’s calling in another longtime outdoor ally. This time it’s Salomon answering the phone, and the French brand showed up with actual ski hardware in hand. Enter the seven-piece XT-QUEST BEAMS collection, headlined by the buckled-up Salomon XT-Quest GTX BEAMS.