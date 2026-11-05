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Newsom Commutes Sentences of All CA Death Row Inmates
By Contributing Editor,6 days ago
Outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he will commute the sentences of all 548 people on California’s death row to life in prison without the possibility of parole. “I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system and diminishes each of us,” Newsrom wrote in an open letter to California residents. “I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency.”