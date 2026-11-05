undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Notebook: OSU wrestling lineup remains open as season gets underway
By Weston Wertzberger, Sports Editor,6 days ago
The Oklahoma State wrestling season is underway after hosting the Cowboy Invitational at Gallagher-Iba Arena this past weekend. The Cowboys had 27 wrestlers compete, with one-third of the field winning their respective brackets. Dual action begins Sunday at 2 p.m. against Drexel at Gallagher-Iba Arena, where only 10 wrestlers will...